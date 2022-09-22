HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) went up by 32.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock price has collected 26.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/18/20 that Virgin Galactic, FedEx, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAT) Right Now?

BEAT currently public float of 5.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAT was 2.06M shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT stocks went up by 26.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.40% and a quarterly performance of 13.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for HeartBeam Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.07% for BEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 45.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.23%, as shares surge +57.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4753. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw -48.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

Equity return is now at value -121.60, with -95.60 for asset returns.