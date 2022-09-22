Genpact Limited (G) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE :G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for G is at 1.35.

G currently public float of 169.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of G was 834.43K shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Genpact Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.76% for G stocks with a simple moving average of -0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $51 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to G, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

G Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.27. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from White Heather, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $46.62 back on Sep 09. After this action, White Heather now owns 29,929 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $699,302 using the latest closing price.

Kalra Balkrishan, the Senior Vice President of Genpact Limited, sale 10,726 shares at $46.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Kalra Balkrishan is holding 164,229 shares at $495,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +9.19. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.