Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) went down by -7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s stock price has collected -21.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.75, which is $18.45 above the current price. DAWN currently public float of 51.67M and currently shorts hold a 13.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAWN was 716.57K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stocks went down by -21.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.81% and a quarterly performance of 14.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.40% for DAWN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.49% for the last 200 days.

DAWN Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Grant Julie Papanek, who sale 148,670 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Sep 20. After this action, Grant Julie Papanek now owns 9,077,904 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,900,425 using the latest closing price.

Canaan XI L.P., the 10% Owner of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 148,670 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Canaan XI L.P. is holding 9,077,904 shares at $2,900,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.43.