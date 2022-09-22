Cowen Inc. (COWN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Cowen Stock Jumps. TD to Buy Investment Bank for $1.3 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ :COWN) Right Now?

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COWN is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cowen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $7.45 above the current price. COWN currently public float of 25.95M and currently shorts hold a 17.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COWN was 1.25M shares.

COWN’s Market Performance

COWN stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.05% and a quarterly performance of 61.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.33% for Cowen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for COWN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COWN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for COWN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COWN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COWN reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for COWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to COWN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

COWN Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COWN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.53. In addition, Cowen Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COWN starting from Kim Lorence H., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Feb 25. After this action, Kim Lorence H. now owns 30,000 shares of Cowen Inc., valued at $900,849 using the latest closing price.

Barth Brett H, the Director of Cowen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $28.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Barth Brett H is holding 109,880 shares at $287,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.52 for the present operating margin

+73.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cowen Inc. stands at +13.95. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.