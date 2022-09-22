Can Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Remain Competitive?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 13.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.68. The company’s stock price has collected -33.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.53.

SYTA currently public float of 14.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 523.03K shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went down by -33.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.00% and a quarterly performance of -74.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for Siyata Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.24% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -68.26% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -42.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -39.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5902. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -89.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.