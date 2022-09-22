Can Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Remain Competitive?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE :LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LPX currently public float of 72.55M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPX was 1.28M shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.79% and a quarterly performance of -1.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for LPX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LPX, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

LPX Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.31. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 7,635 shares at the price of $75.02 back on May 05. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 31,522 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $572,778 using the latest closing price.

Southern William Bradley, the Chief Executive Officer of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, purchase 5,350 shares at $67.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Southern William Bradley is holding 466,312 shares at $359,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Equity return is now at value 100.10, with 58.20 for asset returns.