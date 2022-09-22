Buy or Sell Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.11. The company’s stock price has collected 2.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is at 2.55.

PTGX currently public float of 48.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTGX was 1.01M shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.54% for PTGX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw -75.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from PATEL DINESH V PH D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Dec 21. After this action, PATEL DINESH V PH D now owns 477,158 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., valued at $482,170 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Equity return is now at value -44.20, with -38.50 for asset returns.