Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected -12.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALPN is at 1.56.

ALPN currently public float of 27.27M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALPN was 59.14K shares.

ALPN’s Market Performance

ALPN stocks went down by -12.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.03% and a quarterly performance of -21.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.11% for ALPN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALPN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALPN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $21 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

ALPN Trading at -15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPN fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. saw -49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALPN starting from Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L., who purchase 112,665 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Feb 11. After this action, Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. now owns 1,484,115 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., valued at $799,989 using the latest closing price.

Rickey James Paul, the Senior VP and CFO of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., sale 17,013 shares at $13.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Rickey James Paul is holding 7,014 shares at $236,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALPN

Equity return is now at value -47.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.