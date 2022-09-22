A Lesson to Learn: Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ)

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ:JZ) went down by -8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.01. The company’s stock price has collected -25.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ :JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ:JZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Gr declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JZ currently public float of 9.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JZ was 4.57M shares.

JZ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.66% for JZ stocks with a simple moving average of -44.66% for the last 200 days.

JZ Trading at -44.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.39% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ fell by -25.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr saw -84.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.