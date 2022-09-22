A Lesson to Learn: Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) went down by -10.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s stock price has collected -16.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE :DS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DS is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Drive Shack Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DS currently public float of 77.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DS was 760.60K shares.

DS’s Market Performance

DS stocks went down by -16.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.40% and a quarterly performance of -42.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Drive Shack Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.54% for DS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 26th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

DS Trading at -32.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -28.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DS fell by -16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0666. In addition, Drive Shack Inc. saw -41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DS starting from KHOURI HANA, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $1.73 back on May 16. After this action, KHOURI HANA now owns 26,745 shares of Drive Shack Inc., valued at $25,033 using the latest closing price.

EDENS WESLEY R, the Director of Drive Shack Inc., purchase 302,275 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that EDENS WESLEY R is holding 5,847,728 shares at $504,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.92 for the present operating margin

+8.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Drive Shack Inc. stands at -11.13. Equity return is now at value 119.40, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.