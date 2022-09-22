A Lesson to Learn: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/17/22 that ‘We have yet to see a peak in food inflation’: Food prices haven’t risen so steeply since 1979, with one grocery staple up nearly 40%

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.42, which is $8.55 above the current price. DRI currently public float of 122.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.16M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of 14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $153 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

DRI Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.42. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 41,442 shares at the price of $124.71 back on Aug 02. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 222,480 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $5,168,253 using the latest closing price.

MENSAH NANA, the Director of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 567 shares at $117.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that MENSAH NANA is holding 10 shares at $66,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.