Why Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.37.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $15.48 above the current price. CBIO currently public float of 24.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBIO was 3.54M shares.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 43.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for CBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 79.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBIO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBIO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

CBIO Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -72.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO fell by -72.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8765. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 112.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1140.99 for the present operating margin

-4.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1198.32. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.