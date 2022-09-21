We Analyzed the Future Direction of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), Here is What We Found

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ICPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $8.47 above the current price. ICPT currently public float of 39.74M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICPT was 905.04K shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of 43.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for ICPT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+96.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -25.15. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.