We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), Here is What We Found

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) went down by -16.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected -24.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/09/22 that Trump Media SPAC Extends Merger Deadline

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DWAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital World Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DWAC currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 13.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWAC was 1.20M shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

DWAC stocks went down by -24.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.88% and a quarterly performance of -34.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Digital World Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.36% for DWAC stocks with a simple moving average of -62.31% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at -34.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -37.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC fell by -24.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -63.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.