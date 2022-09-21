Wall Street Pummels Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) After Recent Earnings Report

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went up by 60.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.93. The company’s stock price has collected 39.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 1.92M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went up by 39.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.22% and a quarterly performance of 94.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.67% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.62% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of 217.03% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 66.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.70%, as shares surge +59.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +39.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4500. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 320.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.