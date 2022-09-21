Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s stock price has collected -12.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE :TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 1.89.

TROX currently public float of 114.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROX was 1.13M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stocks went down by -12.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.45% and a quarterly performance of -24.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Tronox Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.55% for TROX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TROX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at -18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -48.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Carlson Timothy C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.86 back on Jun 16. After this action, Carlson Timothy C now owns 329,326 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $79,291 using the latest closing price.

Neuman Jeffrey N, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Tronox Holdings plc, purchase 3,000 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Neuman Jeffrey N is holding 189,312 shares at $48,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +8.00. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.