The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -11.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Very Good Food Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGFC currently public float of 92.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 927.29K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -11.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.95% and a quarterly performance of -45.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for The Very Good Food Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.04% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -62.78% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -16.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1610. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -79.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.44 for the present operating margin

-84.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -445.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.