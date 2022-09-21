Target Corporation (TGT) Just Got Our Attention

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/14/22 that Walmart, Target Urge Lawmakers to Pass Bill Taking Aim at Visa, Mastercard Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE :TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGT is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Target Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.89, which is $31.35 above the current price. TGT currently public float of 459.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGT was 3.97M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT stocks went down by -3.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly performance of 10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Target Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for TGT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGT, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

TGT Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.09. In addition, Target Corporation saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from Mulligan John J, who sale 39,101 shares at the price of $166.02 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulligan John J now owns 118,425 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $6,491,609 using the latest closing price.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Target Corporation, sale 1,226 shares at $173.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that LIEGEL MATTHEW A is holding 2,812 shares at $213,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +6.55. Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.