Renovacor Inc. (RCOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Renovacor Inc. (AMEX:RCOR) went up by 14.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 24.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovacor Inc. (AMEX :RCOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Renovacor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.90, which is $12.02 above the current price. RCOR currently public float of 11.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCOR was 12.38K shares.

RCOR’s Market Performance

RCOR stocks went up by 24.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.72% and a quarterly performance of 34.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.40% for Renovacor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.03% for RCOR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCOR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RCOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCOR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCOR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to RCOR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

RCOR Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +29.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCOR rose by +24.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8700. In addition, Renovacor Inc. saw -71.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCOR starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who purchase 44,440 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 3,000,803 shares of Renovacor Inc., valued at $355,520 using the latest closing price.

RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the 10% Owner of Renovacor Inc., purchase 150,723 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP is holding 2,956,363 shares at $1,205,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCOR

Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.97.