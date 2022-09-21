Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NMR) Right Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.94, which is $0.57 above the current price. NMR currently public float of 3.00B and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMR was 1.35M shares.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of -7.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Nomura Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for NMR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.97% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw -20.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Aug 22. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 327,499 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $39,112 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 9,995 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 177,500 shares at $24,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 798.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.87. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.