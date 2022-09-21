NiSource Inc. (NI) Just Got Our Attention

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE :NI) Right Now?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for NiSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.73, which is $3.6 above the current price. NI currently public float of 404.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NI was 3.67M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for NiSource Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.90% for NI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for NI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NI, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

NI Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.91. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.