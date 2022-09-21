Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) went down by -5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :NXL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nexalin Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of NXL was 2.07M shares.

NXL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.78% for NXL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.78% for the last 200 days.

NXL Trading at -18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.76% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL fell by -28.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc. saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXL starting from Elson Marilyn, who purchase 36,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Sep 16. After this action, Elson Marilyn now owns 825,744 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc., valued at $149,400 using the latest closing price.

Morad Rick, the Director of Nexalin Technology Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Morad Rick is holding 107,989 shares at $10,375 based on the most recent closing price.