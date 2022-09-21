New Gold Inc. (NGD) Just Got Our Attention

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected 13.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.16, which is $0.17 above the current price. NGD currently public float of 680.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 4.00M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 13.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.55% and a quarterly performance of -28.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for New Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.48% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGD reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.75. The rating they have provided for NGD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

NGD Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +27.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7422. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.