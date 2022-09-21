Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s stock price has collected -22.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/21 that Talkspace Stock Plunges. Revenue Miss and Co-Founders Exit Too Much for Investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ :TALK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Talkspace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.04, which is $1.15 above the current price. TALK currently public float of 154.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALK was 527.53K shares.

TALK’s Market Performance

TALK stocks went down by -22.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.44% and a quarterly performance of -43.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Talkspace Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.77% for TALK stocks with a simple moving average of -43.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TALK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

TALK Trading at -41.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK fell by -22.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2547. In addition, Talkspace Inc. saw -54.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Reilly John Charles, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Reilly John Charles now owns 539,924 shares of Talkspace Inc., valued at $9,500 using the latest closing price.

Margolin Gil, the Chief Technology Officer of Talkspace Inc., sale 32,641 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Margolin Gil is holding 135,953 shares at $36,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.63 for the present operating margin

+58.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc. stands at -55.20. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -29.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.