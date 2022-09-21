Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) went down by -5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.21. The company’s stock price has collected -9.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Petco Cuts Outlook as Customers Buy Fewer Pets

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ :WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.20 x from its present earnings ratio.

WOOF currently public float of 80.33M and currently shorts hold a 23.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOOF was 2.19M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

WOOF stocks went down by -9.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.23% and a quarterly performance of -15.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.36% for WOOF stocks with a simple moving average of -22.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to WOOF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

WOOF Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw -31.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from Tichy Justin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $15.74 back on Jul 07. After this action, Tichy Justin now owns 78,142 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $102,310 using the latest closing price.

Nuzzo Michael, the of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., purchase 4,340 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Nuzzo Michael is holding 254,341 shares at $78,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.