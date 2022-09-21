LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s stock price has collected -6.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :LITB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITB is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. LITB currently public float of 105.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITB was 147.00K shares.

LITB’s Market Performance

LITB stocks went down by -6.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.09% and a quarterly performance of -16.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.28% for LITB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.37% for the last 200 days.

LITB Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9994. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.76 for the present operating margin

+46.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +2.94. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.