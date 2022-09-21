Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ :LNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNW is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Light & Wonder Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.43, which is $16.13 above the current price. LNW currently public float of 89.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNW was 693.72K shares.

LNW’s Market Performance

LNW stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Light & Wonder Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for LNW stocks with a simple moving average of -13.39% for the last 200 days.

LNW Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.74. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw -27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Fine Capital Partners, L.P., who sale 27,500 shares at the price of $52.69 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. now owns 9,422,122 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $1,449,041 using the latest closing price.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of Light & Wonder Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $52.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. is holding 9,449,622 shares at $2,085,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+53.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value -236.90, with 47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.