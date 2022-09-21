Is Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) a Keeper?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) went down by -11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.54. The company’s stock price has collected -15.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ :VBLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBLT is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.83 above the current price. VBLT currently public float of 53.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBLT was 4.01M shares.

VBLT’s Market Performance

VBLT stocks went down by -15.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.88% and a quarterly performance of -87.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.66% for VBLT stocks with a simple moving average of -87.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

VBLT Trading at -65.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT fell by -15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2081. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw -91.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3905.73 for the present operating margin

-111.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -3895.83. Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.