Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sea Limited (SE)?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s stock price has collected -8.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE :SE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Sea Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.52, which is $58.6 above the current price. SE currently public float of 253.71M and currently shorts hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SE was 6.12M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stocks went down by -8.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of -21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.54% for SE stocks with a simple moving average of -49.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $196. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SE, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SE Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.78. In addition, Sea Limited saw -74.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -20.56. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.