Is Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) a Keeper?

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) went up by 123.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s stock price has collected -3.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SLNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLNG is at 0.60.

SLNG currently public float of 2.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLNG was 5.21K shares.

SLNG’s Market Performance

SLNG stocks went down by -3.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.68% and a quarterly performance of 11.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Stabilis Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 118.50% for SLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 147.70% for the last 200 days.

SLNG Trading at 144.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 48.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +41.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNG rose by +27.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Stabilis Solutions Inc. saw 20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNG starting from KUNTZ EDWARD L, who purchase 5,006 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Aug 15. After this action, KUNTZ EDWARD L now owns 39,172 shares of Stabilis Solutions Inc., valued at $21,876 using the latest closing price.

Puhala Andrew Lewis, the Chief Financial Officer of Stabilis Solutions Inc., purchase 423 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Puhala Andrew Lewis is holding 15,707 shares at $1,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.27 for the present operating margin

+11.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stabilis Solutions Inc. stands at -10.11. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.