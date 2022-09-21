Is Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) a Keeper?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.22. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE :AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.05, which is $3.38 above the current price. AGI currently public float of 390.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGI was 4.51M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.43% and a quarterly performance of -2.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for AGI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.67% for the last 200 days.

AGI Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+33.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at -8.10. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.