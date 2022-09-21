Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected -4.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE :GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEO is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The GEO Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $5.27 above the current price. GEO currently public float of 118.20M and currently shorts hold a 16.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.19M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stocks went down by -4.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of 20.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for GEO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GEO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.77 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +3.12. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.