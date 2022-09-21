Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 238.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.94.

CCJ currently public float of 397.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.90M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.00% and a quarterly performance of 29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.62. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.