Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $373.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that Twilio Lays Off 11% of Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.37, which is $57.94 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 171.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.24M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of -12.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -47.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $96 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TWLO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.12. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -71.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Manor Eyal, who sale 397 shares at the price of $76.34 back on Sep 15. After this action, Manor Eyal now owns 156,084 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $30,307 using the latest closing price.

Shipchandler Khozema, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 3,503 shares at $80.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Shipchandler Khozema is holding 83,070 shares at $283,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.