Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Just Got Our Attention

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) went up by 11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :FENC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FENC is at 0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $2.13 above the current price. FENC currently public float of 21.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FENC was 70.48K shares.

FENC’s Market Performance

FENC stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.97% and a quarterly performance of 36.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.51% for FENC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FENC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FENC stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for FENC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FENC in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $11 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FENC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for FENC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to FENC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

FENC Trading at 24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +23.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENC rose by +27.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 73.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FENC

Equity return is now at value -124.50, with -83.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.54.