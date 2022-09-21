Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 28.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s stock price has collected 26.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.00, which is $30.09 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 37.38M and currently shorts hold a 33.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 2.59M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 26.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.11% and a quarterly performance of 46.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.04% for Cassava Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.88% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $100 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SAVA Trading at 60.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares surge +58.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from Kupiec James William, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.44 back on Aug 23. After this action, Kupiec James William now owns 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $61,100 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 36,159 shares at $23.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Barry Richard is holding 186,159 shares at $860,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -23.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.51.