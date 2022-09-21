Can The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Remain Competitive?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE :IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.25, which is $6.99 above the current price. IPG currently public float of 389.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.08M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stocks went down by -3.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.90% and a quarterly performance of -1.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for IPG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IPG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

IPG Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.98. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Carter-Miller Jocelyn, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 19. After this action, Carter-Miller Jocelyn now owns 38,214 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $195,000 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 18,376 shares at $32.45 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 32,880 shares at $596,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +9.30. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.