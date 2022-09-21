Can DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Remain Competitive?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.18. The company’s stock price has collected -6.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.92.

XRAY currently public float of 214.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 1.86M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.81% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.34% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRAY reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for XRAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

XRAY Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.69. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw -44.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from BRANDT ERIC, who sale 6,900 shares at the price of $39.71 back on May 03. After this action, BRANDT ERIC now owns 35,155 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $273,999 using the latest closing price.

Casey Donald M Jr., the President & CEO of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $49.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Casey Donald M Jr. is holding 52,500 shares at $995,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.