Can Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Remain Competitive?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went down by -8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected -18.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
CENN currently public float of 161.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 3.53M shares.
CENN’s Market Performance
CENN stocks went down by -18.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.08% and a quarterly performance of -47.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.78% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -55.34% for the last 200 days.
CENN Trading at -28.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.59% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.75% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3110. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -80.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CENN
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -191.89 for the present operating margin
- +2.73 for the gross margin
The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.