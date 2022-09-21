Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLO is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.75, which is $13.96 above the current price. ALLO currently public float of 82.14M and currently shorts hold a 26.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLO was 1.71M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.86% and a quarterly performance of 17.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.71% for ALLO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALLO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

ALLO Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from WITTE OWEN N., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Aug 12. After this action, WITTE OWEN N. now owns 218,271 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $86,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-664.58 for the present operating margin

+66.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at -667.74. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -30.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.78.