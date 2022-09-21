A Lesson to Learn: Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s stock price has collected -4.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/15/21 that Kimco Realty to Buy Rival Weingarten Realty for About $3.9 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE :KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.79, which is $4.37 above the current price. KIM currently public float of 605.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIM was 3.73M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stocks went down by -4.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.91% and a quarterly performance of 6.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.84% for KIM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $22 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $26.50, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KIM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KIM Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.42. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from COHEN GLENN GARY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.07 back on May 03. After this action, COHEN GLENN GARY now owns 486,240 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $250,700 using the latest closing price.

LOURENSO FRANK, the Director of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 8,188 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that LOURENSO FRANK is holding 213,834 shares at $192,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.77 for the present operating margin

+40.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +62.04. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.