A Lesson to Learn: Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE :AUS) Right Now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AUS currently public float of 68.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUS was 983.60K shares.

AUS’s Market Performance

AUS stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for AUS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

AUS Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUS rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUS

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.