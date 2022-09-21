A Lesson to Learn: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went down by -13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The company’s stock price has collected 31.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ :AAOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAOI currently public float of 26.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAOI was 1.57M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI stocks went up by 31.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.19% and a quarterly performance of 64.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.88% for AAOI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AAOI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

AAOI Trading at 44.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.28%, as shares surge +28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +31.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw -38.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -13.50 for asset returns.