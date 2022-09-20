We Analyzed the Future Direction of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), Here is What We Found

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 8.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected 5.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $0.75 above the current price. TGB currently public float of 276.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.63M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went up by 5.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.64% and a quarterly performance of 5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.22% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -19.68% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1360. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -34.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.