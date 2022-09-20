Home  »  Business   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of Secoo Holding ...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), Here is What We Found

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) went up by 13.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s stock price has collected 38.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ :SECO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 1.24.

SECO currently public float of 57.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SECO was 439.51K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stocks went up by 38.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.21% and a quarterly performance of 38.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.53% for Secoo Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.46% for SECO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.08% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at 43.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.68%, as shares surge +49.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +38.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3065. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -11.20 for asset returns.

