Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Just Got Our Attention

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went down by -6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 52.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 704.34K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.55% and a quarterly performance of -41.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.99% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -67.62% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -31.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2814. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -72.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.