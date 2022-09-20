Teekay Corporation (TK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Teekay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. TK currently public float of 69.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TK was 472.55K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.32% and a quarterly performance of 28.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Teekay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.06% for TK stocks with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.19 for the present operating margin

-7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at -15.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.