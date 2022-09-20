Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE :INSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSW is at 0.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for International Seaways Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.75, which is -$0.88 below the current price. INSW currently public float of 40.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSW was 541.43K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.44% and a quarterly performance of 71.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for International Seaways Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.60% for INSW stocks with a simple moving average of 74.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $30 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

INSW Trading at 34.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.45. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 145.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from BLACKLEY IAN T, who sale 15,499 shares at the price of $32.57 back on Sep 09. After this action, BLACKLEY IAN T now owns 24,090 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $504,751 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 47,348 shares at $28,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

-13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -48.55. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.