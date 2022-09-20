Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went up by 7.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s stock price has collected 3.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Uxin Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.36. UXIN currently public float of 386.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 2.43M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.99% and a quarterly performance of 80.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6920. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -53.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.