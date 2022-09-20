Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nokia Oyj (NOK)?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -8.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.84.

NOK currently public float of 5.61B and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 26.96M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went down by -8.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.77% and a quarterly performance of 1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Nokia Oyj. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -24.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.